Keybank National Association OH Increases Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BX. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 21.2% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,658,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $123,629,000 after buying an additional 290,433 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 31.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,970,472,000 after buying an additional 7,339,615 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,783,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the second quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 11.8% in the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 187,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,008,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX opened at $110.95 on Tuesday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.40 and a 1-year high of $136.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.88 and a 200 day moving average of $100.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.8475 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.66%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $476,397.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 64,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $7,520,426.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,941,171.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 215,657 shares of company stock worth $5,046,801 and have sold 507,808 shares worth $40,144,228. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.55.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

