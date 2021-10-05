Keybank National Association OH Purchases 1,447 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Keybank National Association OH raised its position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ON. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 64.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 101.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 28,750.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $54,000. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.79.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Gregory L. Waters purchased 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.26 per share, with a total value of $769,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,000.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $451,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,993 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $44.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $49.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

