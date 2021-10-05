Keybank National Association OH Reduces Stock Holdings in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,950 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in The E.W. Scripps were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in The E.W. Scripps by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 575,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,082,000 after buying an additional 31,630 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The E.W. Scripps by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 581,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,213,000 after buying an additional 6,769 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in The E.W. Scripps by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in The E.W. Scripps by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in The E.W. Scripps by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 153,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 23,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSP opened at $18.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.73. The E.W. Scripps Company has a one year low of $8.95 and a one year high of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 2.09.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $565.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.50 million. Analysts predict that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The E.W. Scripps from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

About The E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

