Keybank National Association OH Sells 940 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Kennametal by 69.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Kennametal in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 25,440.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $34.95 on Tuesday. Kennametal Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.76 and a 52 week high of $43.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.61, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.13. Kennametal had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $515.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Kennametal declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Kennametal Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

Further Reading: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.