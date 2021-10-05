Keybank National Association OH Trims Stock Position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in AMERISAFE by 648.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 48,693 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in AMERISAFE by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in AMERISAFE by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in AMERISAFE by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in AMERISAFE by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMSF opened at $56.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.49. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.50 and a 1 year high of $67.10.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $76.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.04 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 17.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.29%.

In other news, Director Philip A. Garcia acquired 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.44 per share, with a total value of $125,748.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

