King DAG Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $42,794.00 (KDAG)

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. In the last seven days, King DAG has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One King DAG coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000617 BTC on exchanges. King DAG has a market capitalization of $16.71 million and $42,794.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 927.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,321.24 or 0.08651417 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00054122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.65 or 0.00275590 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.11 or 0.00114330 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

King DAG Profile

King DAG (KDAG) is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . King DAG’s official website is kdag.io . King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

King DAG Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade King DAG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase King DAG using one of the exchanges listed above.

