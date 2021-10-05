Kingdom Game 4.0 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $657,698.00 (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Over the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded 94.5% higher against the dollar. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market capitalization of $351,343.26 and approximately $657,698.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001946 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00061333 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.80 or 0.00106628 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.91 or 0.00137970 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,477.32 or 1.00164496 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,412.42 or 0.06639886 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002773 BTC.

About Kingdom Game 4.0

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official message board is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kingdom Game 4.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

