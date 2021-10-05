KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Receives $71.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.44.

KKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

NYSE:KKR opened at $60.27 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.65 and a twelve month high of $67.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.89 and a 200-day moving average of $58.48. The firm has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.38.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 92,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 8.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 945,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,166,000 after purchasing an additional 77,450 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

