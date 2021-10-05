KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Acquired by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in KLA by 1,022.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in KLA by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in KLA by 1,916.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

KLAC stock opened at $329.07 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $342.37 and its 200-day moving average is $326.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $50.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $190.21 and a twelve month high of $374.60.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. Research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KLAC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.11.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total value of $2,222,782.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,827 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,325.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total transaction of $72,007.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,835.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,174 shares of company stock worth $5,950,888 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

