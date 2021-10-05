Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Acquired by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 100.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,695,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,275,000 after acquiring an additional 73,186 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,316,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,706,000 after acquiring an additional 80,720 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,970,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,481,000 after acquiring an additional 57,946 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 4,141.5% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,544,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,026,000. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kohl's alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KSS shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.94.

Kohl’s stock opened at $48.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.55. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $19.34 and a 52 week high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.58%. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.64%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.