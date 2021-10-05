La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.99

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.99 and traded as low as $3.97. La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $4.03, with a volume of 148,729 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average is $4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.78 million, a P/E ratio of -134.29 and a beta of 2.36.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 158.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 9,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.
About La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
