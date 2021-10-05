La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.99

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.99 and traded as low as $3.97. La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $4.03, with a volume of 148,729 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

Get La Jolla Pharmaceutical alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average is $4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.78 million, a P/E ratio of -134.29 and a beta of 2.36.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.24. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $16.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 158.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 9,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.