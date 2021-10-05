L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a growth of 75.7% from the August 31st total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Several analysts have issued reports on AIQUY shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on L’Air Liquide in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.
Shares of L’Air Liquide stock opened at $32.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. L’Air Liquide has a 12-month low of $28.90 and a 12-month high of $36.26. The company has a market cap of $76.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.67.
L’Air Liquide Company Profile
Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.
See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)
Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.