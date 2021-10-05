L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a growth of 75.7% from the August 31st total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on AIQUY shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on L’Air Liquide in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of L’Air Liquide stock opened at $32.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. L’Air Liquide has a 12-month low of $28.90 and a 12-month high of $36.26. The company has a market cap of $76.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in L’Air Liquide by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,285,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,314,000 after purchasing an additional 122,374 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 170,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of L’Air Liquide in the second quarter worth $870,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 8.3% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in L’Air Liquide by 5.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.

