Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd Invests $5.15 Million in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 70,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,145,000. The Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 3.0% of Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 12.1% during the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 44,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 30.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,168,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,240 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 5.6% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,039,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,941,000 after acquiring an additional 107,945 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,187,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 11.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,417,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock traded up $3.07 on Tuesday, reaching $76.30. The company had a trading volume of 137,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,242,642. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.73. The firm has a market cap of $137.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 1.05. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $36.07 and a 52-week high of $77.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $2,085,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 539,762 shares of company stock valued at $39,467,201 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

