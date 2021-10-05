Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stake Increased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 312.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 199,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,101,000 after buying an additional 151,441 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $89,286,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $57,494,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,232,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $733,585,000 after buying an additional 104,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 1,672.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,335,000 after purchasing an additional 102,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $553.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $602.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $615.64. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $332.61 and a 12-month high of $673.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.03%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $780.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $702.83.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

