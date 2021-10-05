Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $13.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.38.

LMRK stock opened at $16.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.65. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $18.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $17.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 million. Equities analysts predict that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 235.29%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 5.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 4.6% during the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 36,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 57.0% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 18,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment deals with leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

