Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN)’s share price fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.05 and last traded at $10.09. 66,810 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 126,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Lantern Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.51. The stock has a market cap of $112.85 million, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.72.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lantern Pharma Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lantern Pharma by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Lantern Pharma by 5,377.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Lantern Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Lantern Pharma by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lantern Pharma by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 9,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.05% of the company’s stock.

About Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN)

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapies using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.

