Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.42% of Laredo Petroleum worth $6,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 55.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,228,797.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LPI opened at $87.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 4.74. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $99.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.19.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $294.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.16 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 499.97% and a negative net margin of 67.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on LPI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $71.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.60.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

