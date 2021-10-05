Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lawson Products, Inc. is a distributor of expendable maintenance, repair & replacement products. It also distributes production components to the O.E.M. marketplace. These products may be divided into 3 broad categories: Fasteners, Fittings & Related Parts, such as screws, nuts, & other fasteners; Industrial Supplies, such as hoses, lubricants, adhesives & other chemicals, as well as files, drills, & other shop supplies; & Automotive & Equipment Maintenance Parts, such as primary wiring, connectors & other electrical supplies, exhaust & other automotive parts. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Lawson Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of LAWS stock opened at $51.01 on Tuesday. Lawson Products has a 1 year low of $39.44 and a 1 year high of $62.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.16 and its 200-day moving average is $53.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.05). Lawson Products had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $106.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.82 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lawson Products will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAWS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lawson Products in the first quarter worth $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Lawson Products by 21.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Lawson Products by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lawson Products by 6.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Lawson Products by 21.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc engages in distribution of maintenance and repair products to the industrial, commercial, institutional and government market. It operates through Lawson and Bolt segments. The Lawson segment focuses in the large network of sales representatives to visit the customer at the customers’ location and produce sales orders for product that is then shipped to the customer, and also provides vendor managed inventory (VMI) services.

