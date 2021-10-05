Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,383,686 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,318 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $49,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,386,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,521,000 after purchasing an additional 586,636 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 387.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 131,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 104,503 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 825.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 101,481 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 304,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,928,000 after purchasing an additional 81,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $2,417,000. 2.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE SHG opened at $33.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.31 and a 200 day moving average of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $23.83 and a one year high of $39.17.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The bank reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 8.94%.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.