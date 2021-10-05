Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,468,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,086 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.73% of MDU Resources Group worth $46,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 54.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 41.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 46.7% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDU opened at $30.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.12. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

