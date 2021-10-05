Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 114,959 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,056,957 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 114,959 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $60,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ciena by 322.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 20,296 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ciena by 1.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,307 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Ciena by 108.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 45,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 23,475 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ciena by 7.1% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 75,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Ciena by 6.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CIEN shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.27.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $51.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.23 and its 200 day moving average is $55.29. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $38.03 and a twelve month high of $61.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.41 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $167,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $284,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,169 shares of company stock worth $3,448,849. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

