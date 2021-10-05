Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 409,850 Shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,277,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409,850 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.64% of MEDNAX worth $68,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in MEDNAX by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in MEDNAX by 1,207.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $284,647.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $3,333,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

MD stock opened at $28.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -45.03, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.72. MEDNAX, Inc. has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $35.67.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.12 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MD. SVB Leerink began coverage on MEDNAX in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on MEDNAX in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist increased their price objective on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.70.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

