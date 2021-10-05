Legal & General Group Plc Grows Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,892,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,153 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in WestRock were worth $100,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 40.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 90,397 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WestRock in the first quarter valued at about $721,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in WestRock by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 51,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 39.1% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 18,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in WestRock by 166.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WestRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.40.

WestRock stock opened at $51.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93. WestRock has a 12-month low of $35.36 and a 12-month high of $62.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

