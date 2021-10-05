Legal & General Group Plc Grows Stock Holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,851 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $79,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 32.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,892,000 after purchasing an additional 55,990 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in BeiGene by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 84,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,931,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 27,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,345,000 after buying an additional 7,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 14.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,005,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. 60.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BeiGene alerts:

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $353.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.32 and a beta of 0.79. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $219.20 and a 52 week high of $426.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $329.69 and a 200 day moving average of $330.21.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.74) by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $149.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.60 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 138.52%. As a group, analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ltd. Beigene acquired 2,543,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $7,249,830.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.23, for a total transaction of $97,569.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 565,558 shares of company stock worth $75,834,079 over the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BGNE has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BeiGene has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.38.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE).

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.