Legal & General Group Plc Has $76.67 Million Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,030,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,415 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.58% of W. R. Berkley worth $76,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 0.5% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRB opened at $73.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.72 and its 200 day moving average is $75.94. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.61 and a fifty-two week high of $82.43.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WRB shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Boenning Scattergood upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.55.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

