Legal & General Group Plc Has $84.60 Million Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 710,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,498 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $84,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 33.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 296.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $123.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.90 and a 200-day moving average of $115.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.63 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.43%.

In related news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $899,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,497,499.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CBOE shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.54.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.