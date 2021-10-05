Legal & General Group Plc Has $93.36 Million Stock Holdings in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,931,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,332 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.85% of QIAGEN worth $93,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QGEN. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in QIAGEN by 4.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in QIAGEN by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QIAGEN by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.17% of the company’s stock.

QGEN opened at $50.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.58. QIAGEN has a 52-week low of $45.33 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.54 and its 200-day moving average is $50.55.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $567.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QGEN. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.18.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

