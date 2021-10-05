Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.120-$4.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

LEN stock opened at $92.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.78. Lennar has a 12-month low of $69.41 and a 12-month high of $110.61. The company has a current ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lennar will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

LEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lennar from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lennar from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.56.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.