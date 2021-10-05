LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Bought by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,774 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.80% of LHC Group worth $50,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 568.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 234 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 55.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LHCG. Barclays cut shares of LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $245.00 to $207.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen began coverage on shares of LHC Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of LHC Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LHC Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.80.

LHCG stock opened at $150.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.90 and a 12 month high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $545.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. LHC Group’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

