Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $219.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LBRDK shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 1.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,321,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,058,000 after acquiring an additional 97,846 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 22.7% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 4,661,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,445,000 after purchasing an additional 861,499 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 9.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,371,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,207,000 after purchasing an additional 382,902 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 51.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,453,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,393,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,349,000 after purchasing an additional 155,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $176.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.64. The company has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Liberty Broadband has a fifty-two week low of $135.52 and a fifty-two week high of $194.05.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

