Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 8,360 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,360 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 177,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $16.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.16 and its 200 day moving average is $16.84. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $18.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 18.81 and a quick ratio of 18.81.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Capital One Financial upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

