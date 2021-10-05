Lido Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,248 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUMV. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,669,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,809,000 after purchasing an additional 118,939 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 224,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 19,193 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 16,004 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 99,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 59,037 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 97,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 13,091 shares during the period.

BATS NUMV opened at $36.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.39. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $29.85.

