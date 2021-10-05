Lido Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantitative Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 24,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 201.7% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 68,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 46,079 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,133,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,292,000 after purchasing an additional 387,214 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 119,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after purchasing an additional 20,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 722,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,744,000 after purchasing an additional 171,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WELL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.70.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $83.73 on Tuesday. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.66 and a 1 year high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.24, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.65.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

