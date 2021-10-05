Lincoln National Co. (LNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on November 1st

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th.

Lincoln National has raised its dividend payment by 37.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Lincoln National has a dividend payout ratio of 16.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lincoln National to earn $11.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

LNC opened at $69.55 on Tuesday. Lincoln National has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $72.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.43. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LNC. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.71.

In other Lincoln National news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $10,807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.