Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 252,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,127 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $15,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Lincoln National by 575.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 188.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 104.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.71.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $69.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $72.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.75 and a 200 day moving average of $65.43.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.75%.

In other news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $10,807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.