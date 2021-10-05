Litecoin (LTC) Price Up 16.6% Over Last Week

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 5th. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for about $168.56 or 0.00338295 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $11.58 billion and $2.73 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000505 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005925 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000884 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,682,795 coins. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.