Livenodes Tops One Day Trading Volume of $54.00 (LNO)

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Over the last week, Livenodes has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Livenodes coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Livenodes has a market capitalization of $9,050.58 and approximately $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Livenodes alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00020127 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001352 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000107 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000023 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Livenodes Coin Profile

LNO is a coin. Livenodes’ total supply is 1,697,900 coins and its circulating supply is 1,393,444 coins. Livenodes’ official Twitter account is @LiveNodes . Livenodes’ official website is livenodes.online . Livenodes’ official message board is medium.com/@cryptomasters007

Buying and Selling Livenodes

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Livenodes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Livenodes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Livenodes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Livenodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Livenodes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.