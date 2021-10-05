LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) Shares Gap Down to $6.79

LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.79, but opened at $6.62. LiveVox shares last traded at $6.65, with a volume of 338 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on LVOX shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of LiveVox in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on LiveVox in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $28.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.38 million. On average, research analysts predict that LiveVox Holding, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO S Gregory Clevenger acquired 8,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $55,748.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LiveVox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $556,420,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in LiveVox in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,137,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,701,000. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LiveVox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,505,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveVox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,505,000.

LiveVox Company Profile (NASDAQ:LVOX)

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

