Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Short Interest Update

Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 65.0% from the August 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

LONCF stock opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. Loncor Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.62. The stock has a market cap of $66.70 million, a PE ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 1.52.

Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS:LONCF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Loncor Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Ngayu and North Kivu projects. The company was founded by Arnold T. Kondrat on August 24, 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

