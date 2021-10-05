Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 28,102 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.90% of Lumber Liquidators worth $5,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 3,292.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LL opened at $18.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $546.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.84. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.45 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $301.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.40 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

In other Lumber Liquidators news, CEO Charles E. Tyson bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Nowicki bought 5,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $99,905.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lumber Liquidators Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

