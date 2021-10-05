Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 1,142 ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,541,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,138,000 after buying an additional 183,398 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 240.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 98,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,765,000 after buying an additional 69,863 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 911,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,934,000 after buying an additional 99,246 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ShockWave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.49, for a total value of $661,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,420 shares in the company, valued at $10,495,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.93, for a total value of $542,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,508 shares of company stock valued at $13,375,159. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWAV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America cut ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ShockWave Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.57.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $193.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.63 and a beta of 1.28. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.09 and a 1-year high of $237.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $202.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.27.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.39. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 40.60%. The company had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 442.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

