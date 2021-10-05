Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $201,000 in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $21,255,000. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 24.6% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 133.7% in the second quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 25,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 136.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,005,000 after purchasing an additional 91,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 97.8% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 427,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,855,000 after purchasing an additional 211,128 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSGE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.20.

In other news, SVP Joseph F. Yospe sold 3,052 shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $244,434.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSGE stock opened at $69.17 on Tuesday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 52-week low of $60.26 and a 52-week high of $121.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.11.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($4.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.06) by ($1.81). The firm had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.76 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 228.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1008.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

