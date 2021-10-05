Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $224,000 in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 8.6% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 217,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,740,000 after purchasing an additional 17,142 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Upwork by 32.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Upwork in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,491,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Upwork by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Upwork by 36.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 247,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,450,000 after buying an additional 66,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

UPWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.36.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $64,267.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 700,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,134,602.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $135,519.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 65,687 shares of company stock valued at $3,027,744 in the last three months. 25.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $45.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.45 and a 200-day moving average of $47.64. Upwork Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $64.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.20 and a beta of 1.97.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $124.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Upwork

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

