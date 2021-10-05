Mackenzie Financial Corp Makes New $62,000 Investment in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

NYMT opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.45. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $4.93.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 148.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.30%. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -28.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.94.

New York Mortgage Trust Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.