Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes $141,000 Position in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AFIN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of American Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Get American Finance Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:AFIN opened at $8.46 on Tuesday. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.93. The company has a market capitalization of $996.76 million, a P/E ratio of -27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.39.

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.31). American Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from American Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AFIN shares. TheStreet upgraded American Finance Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Colliers Securities started coverage on American Finance Trust in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.