Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes $230,000 Position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OAS. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,904,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 266.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,352,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,034,000 after buying an additional 983,216 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $44,863,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $9,412,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 306.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,127,000 after buying an additional 141,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OAS opened at $103.00 on Tuesday. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $107.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.66.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $393.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oasis Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.08.

Oasis Petroleum Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

