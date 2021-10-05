MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Stock Price Down 3.6%

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) shares were down 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.31 and last traded at $15.32. Approximately 23,095 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 600,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.89.

MAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.83 and a beta of 0.98.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in MAG Silver by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,766,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,707,000 after acquiring an additional 681,416 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,340,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,289,000 after purchasing an additional 59,308 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 32.2% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,161,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,135,000 after purchasing an additional 770,312 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 10.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,885,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,384,000 after buying an additional 178,301 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in MAG Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,579,000. Institutional investors own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

About MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.

