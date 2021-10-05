MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Stock Price Down 3.6%

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) shares were down 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.31 and last traded at $15.32. Approximately 23,095 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 600,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.89.
MAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.14.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.83 and a beta of 0.98.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in MAG Silver by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,766,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,707,000 after acquiring an additional 681,416 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,340,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,289,000 after purchasing an additional 59,308 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 32.2% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,161,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,135,000 after purchasing an additional 770,312 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 10.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,885,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,384,000 after buying an additional 178,301 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in MAG Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,579,000. Institutional investors own 43.94% of the company’s stock.
About MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)
MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.
