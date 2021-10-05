Main Management LLC Sells 46,823 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Main Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,823 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 2.2% of Main Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Main Management LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $20,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth $59,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of VEU stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,533. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.91. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.09 and a one year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.