Main Management LLC Trims Holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

Main Management LLC trimmed its position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the quarter. Main Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

ESPO traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.07. The company had a trading volume of 515 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,214. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.96. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 52 week low of $59.15 and a 52 week high of $81.39.

