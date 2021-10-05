MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Shares Purchased by DG Capital Management LLC

DG Capital Management LLC grew its position in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,044 shares during the period. DG Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of MannKind worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MannKind by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,881,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,767 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MannKind by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,836,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,037,000 after purchasing an additional 548,627 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in MannKind in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,695,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in MannKind by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,877,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,281,000 after purchasing an additional 806,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in MannKind in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

Get MannKind alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MNKD opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.97. MannKind Co. has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $6.25.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $23.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

About MannKind

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.